Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price target (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,233.67 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,187.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,318.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 43.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

