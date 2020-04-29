Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.