Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $217.63 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

