Cumberland Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 216.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

