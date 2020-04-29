Cumberland Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

