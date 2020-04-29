Cumberland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 305.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

