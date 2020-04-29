Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Shares of CMI opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.