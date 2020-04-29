Cwm LLC Acquires 32,206 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,206 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ball by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

