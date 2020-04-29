Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $748,342,000 after purchasing an additional 291,537 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Total by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,843,098 shares of company stock worth $15,163,517 in the last ninety days.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.