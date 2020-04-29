Cwm LLC Buys 95,938 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8,690.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,938 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,366,000 after acquiring an additional 511,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,082,000 after acquiring an additional 376,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after acquiring an additional 301,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Several analysts have commented on DGX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

