Cwm LLC Buys 97,923 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 111.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,923 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 10.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.