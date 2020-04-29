Cwm LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,637 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after acquiring an additional 202,542 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after acquiring an additional 141,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $333.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.83. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

