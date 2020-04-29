Cwm LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 6.39% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,562,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDG opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09.

