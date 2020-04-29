Cwm LLC Has $6.52 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.21% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $1,533,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,915,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $158,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $5,171,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SITE stock opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $119.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.