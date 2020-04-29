Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 72.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 345.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The firm has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.00.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

