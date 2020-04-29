Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125,834 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.12% of Bruker worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKR opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

