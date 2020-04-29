Cwm LLC Sells 3,878 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.37% of AeroVironment worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 253,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in AeroVironment by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in AeroVironment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AVAV. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

AVAV stock opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

