Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,153 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of Generac worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $99.16 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.