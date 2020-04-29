Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.56. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.