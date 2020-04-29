Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $304.95 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.93 and its 200-day moving average is $301.33. The company has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

