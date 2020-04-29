Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $756,000 Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 211.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

