Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,210,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,504,000 after buying an additional 861,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,670,000 after buying an additional 477,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 183,341 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after buying an additional 54,137 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 427,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after buying an additional 174,635 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $90.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.