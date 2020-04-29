Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43.

