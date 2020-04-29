Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,414 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

