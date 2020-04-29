Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 108,152 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 22,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

