Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,431,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40.

