Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) & Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Critical Survey

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cytosorbents and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.87%. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 621.15%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than Cytosorbents.

Risk & Volatility

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -77.22% -209.92% -66.69% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -263.14% -139.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cytosorbents and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $24.95 million 13.35 -$19.27 million ($0.60) -15.33 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 266.68 -$7.63 million N/A N/A

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents.

Summary

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories beats Cytosorbents on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol, a development stage blood purification technology; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease. Its products include the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a bio-prosthetic heart valve designed to mimic and function like a native heart valve; the CoreoGraft, a device for use as an alternate or supplemental coronary vascular conduit in coronary bypass surgery; and the Venous Valve, a bioprosthetic, pig venous valve for patients with lower limb chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. As of July 18, 2006, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

