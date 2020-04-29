D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.84. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.41.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

