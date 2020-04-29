D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after acquiring an additional 781,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,569,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.86.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

