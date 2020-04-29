D Orazio & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 34.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 118,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 36.9% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

KO stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

