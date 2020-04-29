D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.