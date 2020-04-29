D. Scott Neal Inc. Purchases 12,286 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 123.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.