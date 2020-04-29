DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDN. Citigroup downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,926,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,234,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 866,060 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.