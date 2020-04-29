Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.6% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,323.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

