Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 250 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $217.63 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

