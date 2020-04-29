Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 950 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.