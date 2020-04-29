Delta Asset Management LLC TN Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Visa by 4.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 488,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $78,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day moving average of $182.87. The company has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.