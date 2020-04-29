Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 444 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

