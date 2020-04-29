Delta Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $217.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.