Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

PFE opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

