Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €5.00 ($5.81) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €5.68 ($6.60).

FRA DBK opened at €6.39 ($7.43) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.03.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

