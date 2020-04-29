Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DBK. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €5.68 ($6.60).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €6.39 ($7.43) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.03.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

