Deutsche Bank Lowers Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target to GBX 2,690

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,340 ($43.94) to GBX 2,690 ($35.39) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,990 ($39.33) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,956.76 ($52.05).

WTB opened at GBX 3,016 ($39.67) on Monday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,722.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,032.73.

In related news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total transaction of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

