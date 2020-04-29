DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $313.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 290.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.22. DexCom has a 12 month low of $113.63 and a 12 month high of $344.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $487,412.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,620.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total transaction of $162,340.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,171,000 after purchasing an additional 644,843 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 2,859.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after buying an additional 251,651 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $47,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

