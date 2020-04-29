DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $360.00 at Cowen

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cowen from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

DXCM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lifted their price objective on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $313.53 on Wednesday. DexCom has a one year low of $113.63 and a one year high of $344.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $2,161,196.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,559 shares of company stock valued at $27,738,836. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 1,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,171,000 after buying an additional 644,843 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 2,859.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,388,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

