DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s FY2021 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.29.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $154.15 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,960 shares of company stock worth $15,008,106. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $2,814,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

