Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 341 ($4.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 336 ($4.42).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 2.79 ($0.04) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 271.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 300.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355 ($4.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

