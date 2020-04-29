Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $92.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:DFS opened at $40.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.39%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.