Doliver Advisors LP Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

