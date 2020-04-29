Doliver Advisors LP Buys 4,272 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

